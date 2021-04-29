Ankita Konwar Shares Pictures From Her Day Out 'chasing Sunsets' With Her Mother-in-law

Ankita Konwar is among the known personalities who actively post on social media. She often shares glimpses of what she has been up to and her husband Milind Soman often features in her social media posts as well. However, the pictures that she has shared in her latest Instagram post is with Milind’s mother. Konwar also penned a few words in the caption about her time out with her mother-in-law, which was soon followed by reactions from fans, who sent their compliments to their pictures.

Ankita Konwar’s day out with her mother-in-law

While Milind Soman’s mother is known to stay away from the spotlight, Ankita has shared a few pictures with her on Instagram, which shows them spending time with each other on a nature hike. Ankita shared a selfie of her surrounded by nature in the post, which had another picture of the both of them posing for the camera. Ankita wrote in the caption, “Chasing sunsets and mobile network in the garden with the MIL”. The post took no time in receiving pleased reactions from fans, who sent praises for their pictures.

Images courtesy: Ankita Konwar's Instagram comments

Many netizens even complimented Milind’s mother and her “active and positive” nature, calling her the “coolest mom”. Ankita often takes such hikes in nature spot and is usually accompanied by her husband. Her previous post on Instagram also shows her taking another hike and she expressed her liking nature and trees in the caption. She wrote in the caption, “Always the best version of myself amidst the trees ðŸŒ³ Thankfully the husband is as crazy (if not more) as me about them”. She had previously posted a selfie which also featured Milind and her mother-in-law from yet another hike.

Milind Soman had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus a while back, which had left many of his fans concerned. However, a few weeks ago, Ankita had announced that he had recovered from the virus and expressed her relief in the caption. She wrote, “And finally a sigh of relief after we both tested negative ðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ï¸ Welcome back @milindrunning”, and the post was promptly received with excitement from his fans.

Promo image courtesy: Ankita Konwar's Instagram

