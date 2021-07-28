Ankita Konwar Slams Netizen Who Called Her 'Mrs Milind', Highlights Racism In India

Fitness enthusiast and wife of Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar, recently corrected a Twitter user for calling her "Mrs. Milind" on her latest tweet reflecting racism in India. Following the win of Mirabai Chanu at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the 29-year-old on July 27 highlighted the racism that Indians from North-Eastern states suffer. Konwar, who hails from Assam, wrote a tweet sharing her own experience of racist comments. She called out the "hypocrites" celebrating Chanu's win at the Olympics who otherwise pass racist comments on people of the north-eastern states of India.

Ankita Konwar took to her Twitter handle to call out the "hypocrites", who subject north-eastern Indians to racism, but were celebrating Mirabai Chanu's win. In the tweet, Konwar wrote, "If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as 'chinky' 'Chinese' 'Nepali' or a new addition 'corona'. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites." She also added a screenshot of the same tweet on her Instagram handle.

If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country.

Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”.

India is not just infested with casteism but racism too.

Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) July 27, 2021

Konwar's tweet received much attention from her followers. Several north-east Indians shared their stories with the fitness enthusiast and expressed how they could relate to what she has written. A user wrote, "Yip! Totally agree! I was telling my husband the other day of the same. I studied at Wilson College and we had a lot of students from the eastern states and the kind of names they were called, was atrocious.". An Instagram user shared her experience and wrote, "I agree with you. So many Chinese jokes are made on me because I am from arunachali.".

Some users were also offended by Ankita's tweet as they shared their disagreement in their replies. A Twitter user even told Ankita that her approach was negative and further addressed her as Milind Soman's wife and not by her name. He wrote, "Very negative approach........ atleasr not expected from mrs milind.". Ankita Konwar slammed the user for not addressing her by her name and replied, "I’m Ankita Konwar."

Very negative approach........ atleasr not expected from mrs milind. — Ashu Mathur (@ashumat1710) July 27, 2021

