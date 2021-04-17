Ankita Konwar Sweats Out 'toxic Filter Culture' With Her No-makeup & No-filter Selfie

Actor Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle without any Instagram "filters". In the photo, Ankita can be seen wearing sunglasses along with a grey sporty tank top. The photo features Ankita sweating presumably after she was out and about for a walk or a run.

Ankita Konwar's Instagram post also featured a long and powerful caption about the "filter culture" on social media which people often use to enhance their photos. She shared the post with the caption, "Sweating out all the toxic filter culture. As we’re all becoming a little too familiar with too many apps and filters, it’s becoming so hard for the younger girls to accept themselves as they are".

She also wrote about how people will always point out the things that are wrong with one's appearance leading to the mental health and physical problems people face due to not being able to accept themselves for who they are. She mentioned, "When there are thousands of filters telling you that your nose should’ve been thinner, eyes bigger, skin smoother, lips thicker, hairline better, every single day, it becomes difficult for a young impressionable mind to accept the image in the mirror. We are yet to understand the major repercussions of this situation but we know that this increasingly leads to anorexia, body dysmorphia, anxiety and depression. Not everything you see on the internet or magazines or posters on the roads is real".

Ankita also gave fans some advice about their bodies, asking them to love themselves and their "uniqueness". She further wrote, "Understand your body, it’s working for you every single second! Give it the respect it deserves. It’s not as easy as it sounds but keep trying. I know, together, we can break this idea of false perfection Here’s to our perfect uniqueness". Ankita also added hashtags like "loveyourself" and "beyou".

Fans react to Ankita Konwar's Instagram post

Ankita Konwar's photos often prompt a number of responses from fans. Her recent photo featuring an empowering message prompted husband Milind Soman to respond with a praying hands emoji and a heart as well. Fans and friends of Ankita left comments talking about how she was promoting body positivity through her latest post. Some fans simply complimented her on her recent message and left heart emojis in support. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Image source - Ankita Konwar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.