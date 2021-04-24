Ankita Konwar Talks About Exercising During Menstruation, Says She Has Run Full Marathons

Milind Soman's beloved wife, Ankita Konwar recently addressed one of the frequently-asked questions by her admirers on social media and shed light on exercising during her menstrual days. On Friday, the fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photographs from her jog and revealed that she keeps the intensity of her exercises "low" when on periods. However, Ankita also advised netizens to not exhaust themselves considering the current unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ankita Konwar's love for fitness and workout has not been a secret from the world as she leaves no opportunities to motivate her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. Yesterday, i.e. April 23, 2021, the 29-year-old answered a common question regarding exercising while menstruating and revealed that she gets asked about it a lot. She also inspired others to perform light exercises on their period days as it helps with the "symptoms during menstruation".

In Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram post, she shared two photographs of herself enjoying a jog in an all-lilac outfit with a pair of blue sneakers. In addition to that, she also raised awareness about exercising during menstruation and wrote: "Do you exercise while you’re menstruating? A common question I get asked a lot. As a matter of fact, I do, I always have, since puberty came along." She continued, "However, I keep the intensity low as far as I am comfortable. I have run full marathons on my periods too but trying to be extra careful these days. Keeping it to a light 7/8 kms a day. My “light” can differ from your “light”. So choose wisely. Light exercises actually help a lot with all the symptoms during menstruation and any other day tbh."

Furthermore, as the entire country battles with the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Ankita advised everyone to refrain from exhausting themselves. She wrote, "Considering the situation we are dealing with, we must make sure that we don’t exhaust ourselves. Eat healthy home food, exercise light and sleep on time." She also added, "I always ask everyone to stay away from crazy fancy diets and you must, especially now. Be grateful for the food on your plate and stop worrying about the 'weighing scale'. Stay healthy and focus on your immunity."

