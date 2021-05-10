Ankita Konwar Wants To Know About 'no Monday Motivation', Milind Soman Reacts

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is known for her fitness as she promotes healthy living with her husband. However, the Monday blues got Ankita this time as she posted a reel video asking her followers if "no motivation Monday" was a thing. Here's how her husband and followers reacted to her video.

Ankita Konwar asks if there's a thing called "no Monday motivation"

Ankita Konwar recently shared a reel video in which she was seen lying on a hammock. Through the reel, Ankita asked her followers, "Is no motivation Monday a thing? Because it is pretty much it. No motivation whatsoever." In the caption, she wrote, "Is it? How’s your Monday going? #zeromotivation #mondayblues #reels".

Milind Soman reacts to his wife's reel

Millind Soman reacted to Ankita Konwar's latest reel. He wrote, "Are you lying in a hammock in the middle of a forest ?????????" in his comment. In another comment, Millind Soman wrote he is jealous of her.

Ankita, who enjoys a following of over 212k, received some replies from her followers. While an Instagram user wrote, "Ditto Need some energy boost eh, you and me and loads of our kind", another one wrote, "What about a No first week of May motivation? Just asking for a friend". Here's how fans reacted to Ankita Konwar's video.

Ankita also took to her Instagram stories as she posted her view from lying amidst a forest on a hammock. In the story, she wrote, "View right now". Take a look at Ankita Konwar's Instagram story.

Ankita Konwar celebrates Mother's Day

Ankita Konwar thanked both her mother and mother-in-law in her recent Instagram post. She penned a long caption with the photos she shared. In the caption, she expressed her views about a mother and how she is also an individual with feeling, moods, aspirations, ambitions, likes, dislikes, fights, strengths, and weaknesses. She added, "So grateful for these 3 women who have helped me in being the person that I am today. Their strength, resilience, fights make them the extraordinary beings that they are. Here’s to all the mothers and mothers to be Aai pronamu tumak".

