Ankita Konwar's Motivational 'bodies Are Temple To Soul' Post Makes Milind Soman Go 'Woah'

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram and shared her Monday Motivation post. In the post, Ankita educated netizens about self-love and asked everyone to be kind to themselves. Milind Soman was all hearts for his wife's post as he left his reaction in the comment section.

Ankita Konwar's Monday Motivation post

Ankita Konwar's Instagram recently featured a Monday Motivation post. Ankita shared two pictures of herself as she educated netizens about self-love. She was seen wearing a teal coloured sports bra with bright pink shorts. Through her post, she asked everyone to appreciate their body no matter what and also to stop looking for flaws. Ankita's caption read "caught in the Monday groove Be sure to be kind to your reflection today and every day, especially in these unkind times. Our bodies truly are temples for our souls to reside in. Be sure to be grateful for everything your body does for you. Stop looking for flaws !. Appreciate your uniqueness. You be you."

Milind Soman reacted to his wife's post and commented "Woah" with a heart emoticon.

Milind Soman shared what happiness means to him

Milind Soman took to his Instagram and shared his definition of happiness. The 55-year old model shared a picture of himself and his wife Ankita running and wrote that happiness for him meant doing things you love together. His caption read "Happiness is doing the things you love, together well, that's for me, and happiness is a lot of things to a lot of people I think that the key to real and lasting happiness is to always keep doing the thing you love doing, whether it brings anything else with it or not, like fame or money or 'success', even if you struggle and are not that good at it! Even if you have to fight to find the time and space to do it, even if you have to do it in secret.. if you love it, never let go of it."

