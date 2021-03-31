Ankita Lokahande Meets Sushant Singh's Close Friend Kushal Zaveri After A 'long Time'

Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Kushal Zaveri. Sushant Singh Rajput began his career with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He then became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta directed by Kushal Zaveri.

In the video, Ankita tells Kushal that they are meeting each other after a 'long time'. Sushant had got extremely close to his Pavitra Rishta team. He fell in love with Ankita Lokhande, who played his wife in the show. They were in a relationship for seven years before parting ways in 2016. READ | Ankita Lokhande opens up on breaking-up with Sushant Singh Rajput; says 'He moved on'

Kushal, Ankita and Mahesh were among the names who lead the movement for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Kushal and Ankita even gave interviews to Republic TV, stating that Sushant was very bright and happy person and could not commit suicide.

SSR-Sushant Singh Rajput death case

It has been nine months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on July 14, 2020, which came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry along with his fans all across the globe. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loopholes in the Mumbai police’s investigation. The CBI has not shared any update in the case, except that the investigation was still on and no angle had been ruled out.

The actor had featured in successful films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others as well as critically acclaimed movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya, and was considered among the most successful young stars of the film industry. SSR's film Chhichhore recently won the Best Hindi Film National Award.

