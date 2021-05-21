Ankita Lokhande And Beau Surprise Friend Mahesh Shetty On Birthday; Netizens Miss Sushant

A glance at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram profile features a birthday wish for his close friend and former co-star Mahesh Shetty as one of the last posts. Fans of SSR were reminded of the late actor as he celebrated his birthday on Friday. Sushant’s absence at the celebrations was made up by their co-star and friend Ankita Lokhande and her family.

Ankita Lokhande wishes Mahesh Shetty, fans miss Sushant

Ankit, along with her mother and boyfriend Vicky Jain landed up at Mahesh Shetty’s residence to celebrate his birthday. They seemed to have surprised the actor as they took the cake out at the parking lot and made the birthday boy cut it. His wife and children too were a part of the celebrations.

Ankita called her Pavitra Rishta co-star as ‘Shetty’ and ‘anna’ and quipped that he had not grown old, but their friendship had. She wrote that their friendship had become ‘strong and unbroken’ with time.

Ankita, Sushant and Mahesh Shetty were co-stars on the serial Pavitra Rishta, which turned out to be a turning point in their careers. While SSR and Ankita got into a relationship and dated till 2016 before parting ways, the former and Mahesh too were extremely close.

As per reports, the last person Sushant had called before his death was Mahesh. However, he could not pick up the call.

Some netizens remembered Sushant seeing the celebrations, one recalling SSR’s wish for him last year. Last year, SSR had wished him by calling him his ‘jaan.’

Numerous fans and fan clubs of Sushant extended their greetings to Mahesh, with pictures of the trio together. The birthday boy conveyed his gratitude to them on his Insgtagram stories.

