Ankita Lokhande Breaks Silence On Sushant, Tells Arnab, 'Money Was Not An Agenda For Him'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande revealed how 'money was never an agenda for Sushant Singh Rajput'. She stated that Sushant would 'never die for money' and refuses to believe that 'money' could have been a reason for him to take his own life.

Talking to Republic Media Network on 'Nation Wants To Know', Ankita Lokhande said, "Passion was the biggest aspect for him. He used to tell me, 'Even if everything is over, I will build an empire. And if I don't find anything, I will figure out something'. Money was never an agenda for him. His creativity, his passion for films, towards life, I would rather say... was everything. Whatever he did, shiddat se karta tha ladka."

"He was a background dancer in Shiamak Davar's troupe... the beautiful journey that started from there and ended at Dil Bechara. I still remember... Sushant used to tell me that there is a 'line between success and failure — something that even Dhoni follows'. Dhoni remains subtle, and not affected — in both good and bad times. Sushant wanted to be like that — very balanced and he did follow it. He didn't let downfall or fame affect him. And he believed in bouncing back, even if there came a moment like that. Sushant believed in finding happiness in small things. He used to teach small kids, gazed stars — that was his real happiness. He worked for his passion. He cannot die for money. I refuse to believe this."

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Talking about Sushant's strength and patience, Ankita further revealed, "I have seen this man working so hard for himself. He started with theatres, then serial - he was a big star on TV, he left TV when he was at his peak because he wanted something big. He tried films, he was a creative man. He did films. He waited for 3 years for that one break. He was sitting at home. Not everyone has that patience. He had that patience."

Sushant Singh’s bank statement accessed, shows huge transactions for Rhea's expenses

Sushant's father files complaint against Rhea

In the latest development to the Sushant Rajput's death probe, on Tuesday, the actor's father has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. Bihar Police lodged an FIR against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, which includes 'abetment to suicide'. Five other persons have also been booked under charges such as 'cheating and conspiracy'. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

