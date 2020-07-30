Exclusive: Ankita Lokhande Tells Arnab, 'Sushant Should Be Remembered As A Hero'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande shared a message for his fans and everyone remembering him, "Sushant Singh Rajput should be remembered as a hero and not a depressed man." Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Talking to Republic Media Network on 'Nation Wants To Know', Ankita Lokhande said, "Let Sushant be remembered as a Hero and not a depressed guy. He was a talented guy and he has always loved his fans. With me, we shared 7 years of our life. It was a beautiful phase and I will only cherish that."

She said, "He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga. He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy. Depression is a wrong word to use for Sushant. I have seen this man work so hard for himself. He started with theatres, then serial - he was a big star on TV, he was a Hero, he left TV when he was at his peak because he wanted something big. He tried films, he was a creative man. He did films. I cannot believe the 'depressed' narrative. He waited for 3 years for that one break in films. He was sitting at home. Not everyone has that patience. He had that patience."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence in Malad, Mumbai, to record her statement in the case of actor Sushant Singh's death. Ankita was interrogated for over an hour by the Bihar Police, as per sources.

Sushant's father files complaint against Rhea

In the latest development to the Sushant Rajput's death probe, on Tuesday, the actor's father has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. Bihar Police lodged an FIR against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, which includes 'abetment of suicide'. Five other persons have also been booked under charges such as 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

