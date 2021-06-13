Ankita Lokhande Back On Social Media Ahead Of SSR's Death Anniversary; Posts Pics With BF

Ankita Lokhande returned to social media after a 10-day break, a day ahead of the first anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor posted photos with her boyfriend Vicky Jain as they stepped out in Mumbai. She also spoke about ‘distance’ while also gushing about her relationship.

Ankita Lokhande returns to social media ahead of Sushant’s death anniversary

Ankita and Vicky stepped out and spent time with each other at the Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Sunday. The Pavitra Rishta star was seen posing against the backdrop of the sea and cloudy sky amid the arrival of monsoon in the city.

She wrote that distance should not matter as at the end of the day, ‘We’re all under the same sky.’ Ankita then posted a snap clicked with Vicky as they walked, and captioned it ‘perfect together.’

Ankita had recently confirmed that they would be getting married ‘soon.’

The actor had on June 3 posted a cryptic note, that it was ‘not a goodbye’, but a ‘see you later,’ sparking speculation that she was taking a break from social media. The post was shared on June 3, the day Sushant had shared his last-ever post on Instagram for his mother.

This is amid the mixed reactions from fans of Sushant, as some have praised her for speaking in the ‘Justice for SSR’ movement, seeking to know the truth over his mysterious deaths and others who have trolled her for posting ‘happy’ posts when the momentum of the movement lost steam.

Two days before that, Ankita had reminisced her memories with the late star on the completion of their hit serial Pavitra Rishta, on the sets of which they fell in love with each other, before parting ways in 2016. There are reports doing the rounds that the second season of the serial is gearing up for release.

