Ankita Lokhande Breaks Silence On Rhea Chakraborty, Speaks About Sushant To Arnab

Ankita Lokhande slammed the entire narrative about Sushant's alleged depression which has been thrust upon people as the probable cause for his alleged suicide. She made a strong statement while talking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claiming that Sushant, as she knew him in the 7 years of their relationship, had been close to his family. However, she revealed that the late actor had started distancing himself from his sisters, eldest 'Rani Di' and US-based Shweta Singh Kirti, in the last one year, seemingly from the time Sushant started his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

Read | Exclusive: Ankita Lokhande tells Arnab, 'Sushant should be remembered as a hero'

Ankita claimed that she could feel "an emptiness" in Sushant's social life as he was conspicuously absent from his public appearances in the last year. Reacting to Republic TV sting operation on Thursday with Sushant's trainer Samee Ahmed, Ankita said that even though she didn't know Rhea personally, she was shocked to know of her interference with Sushant's physical and mental health. She claimed that spending an amount of 15 crore, as alleged by Sushant's family in their FIR against Rhea, is unnatural and if true, it is shocking and sad.

She reiterated, "Sushant was never the kind of person who would commit suicide over money issues.. People do spend money on each other in relationships... If he spent 15 crores on the alleged companies formed by him and Rhea.. this is something we all want to know more of.."

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's old unseen video with Ankita Lokhande will make you nostalgic

Earlier this week, Sushant's father had filed an FIR alleging that the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty along with her family members had financially exploited Sushant duping him of over Rs 15 crores. Bihar Police is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and are seeking details of Sushant's bank accounts after charges were made by Sushant's family against Rhea. As per sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to probe a possible money laundering angle.

Read | Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant, tells Arnab, 'Money was not an agenda for him'

The full interview of Ankita Lokhande with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know will air at 9 PM on Saturday.

Read | Ankita Lokhande breaks silence, tells Arnab 'Sushant couldn't be depressed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.