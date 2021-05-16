Ankita Lokhande Calls Sushant 'favourite' Co-star; Confirms Wedding With Vicky Jain 'soon'

Wedding bells are all set to ring for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The actor has shared that they will be tying the knot ‘soon’. She added that she is excited about the new chapter in her life.

Ankita Lokhande on marriage plans with Vicky Jain

Ankita was asked about her marriage plans in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, and she replied that the she looked at it as ‘something beautiful.’ The Pavitra Rishta star added that she was hoping that the wedding takes place ‘soon’ and that she was ‘super excited’ for it. Though she expressed her love for Jaipur-Jodhpur weddings, she said that she was yet to chalk out the plans.

In the interview, she also said that for her, the definition of love did not mean going out and spending time, but could be as simple as having tea together at home as the moment together was all that mattered for her. She also quipped about attempting to cook gulab jamun for Vicky and despite burning it, her beau still ate it.

The duo are known for their loved-up posts on social media, and even post dancing videos apart from some romantic posts.

In the interview, she was also asked about her favourite co-star and her answer was Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo had worked together on the show Pavitra Rishta and fell in love on the sets, before parting ways after a seven-year relationship in 2016.

Ankita had backed the ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ initiative, seeking the truth over his mysterious death. However, she too had been at the receiving end of harsh comments from a section as she moved on and posted fun-fille videos. She had even hit back at the detractors, sharing that she was also battling mental issues at that time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita is yet to sign her next after Baaghi 3, where she had played a cameo. There were reports that she was set to to feature in the sequel of the show Pavitra Rishta, but there has been no confirmation.

