Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 12 Years Of 'Pavitra Rishta', Calls It Her 'firstborn'

Popular Indian TV actor Ankita Lokhande, on late Tuesday night, took to her verified Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her celebration of 12 years of Pavitra Rishta with a live session. In her live session, Ankita can be seen with a cake dedicated to the show as it featured a few stills of Ankita's Archana. During the session, the actor expressed her gratitude and thanked fans for their constant love and support. Later, she also thanked the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor, while saying that she considers the show as her "first creation".

Ankita celebrates 12 years of Pavitra Rishta

Before beginning the celebration, the Manikarnika actor spilt some interesting anecdotes including how the first episode of the ZEE TV show was first telecast at 4 AM on June 1. As her session progressed further, Lokhande talked about her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. She said in Hindi, "Sushant is no longer with us and without him, Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete. Archana ka Maanav sirf wahi tha (He was the only Maanav to Archana) and without him, everything is incomplete". Trying to not shed a tear she then added, "But, I am sure wherever he is, he is watching us and he's happy, where ever he is".

The Baaghi 3 actor went on to say that Sushant always taught her acting. "I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him," she added.

The 36-year-old actor also recalled working with Hiten Tejwani, Usha Nadkarni and Savita Prabhune. She named her crew members and virtually gave them a token of her respect. Before ending her live session, Ankita cut the cake. Later, she shared the eleven-minutes-twenty-seven-seconds long live session on her media feed.

Pavitra Rishta, starring Ankita and Sushant, started airing from 2009 to 2014. The show often topped the TRP charts during its run on the TV. It resolved round Manav, a garage owner, and Archana's love story.

