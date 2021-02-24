Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Brother's Birthday, Says 'one Love Is All We Need'

Indian television actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video on her Instagram handle celebrating her little brother's birthday. In the video, Ankita and the rest of the family can be seen singing the Happy Birthday song while Ankita's younger brother, Arpan Lokhande, cuts the cake. Ankita looks extremely joyful throughout the video as the actress can be seen smiling, throwing confetti at her brother and even dancing. She shared the post with the caption, "Happy birthday appu and Thanku everyone for coming and and making him feel special and loved. One love is all we need @arpanlokhande32". Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post below.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande 'glows Differently' As She Stuns In Black Jumpsuit, Calls Herself 'happy'

For her brother Arpan's birthday, Ankita also posted many videos and photos from the party on her Instagram stories. In the photos, Ankita can be seen posing with her family as well as others present at the party. You can take a look at some more photos of Ankita Lokhande's family from her brother's birthday party below.

Fans react to Ankita Lokhande's video

Ankita Lokhande's photos and videos usually prompt many reactions from fans. Many of Ankita's fans commented on the post leaving heart and kiss emojis for the actress and her family while others paid them some compliments. Most of Ankita's fans however left their "Happy birthday"s for Ankita's brother, Arpan. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Showcases Sleek Dance Moves On 'Va Va Vroom' Song; Watch

More about Ankita Lokhande's Instagram updates

Ankita Lokhande's photos and videos often feature her family and friends. The actress loves sharing photos and videos on her Instagram handle. Ankita Lokhande's Instagram is one popular handle seeing as the actress enjoys a following of more than 3 million. The Pavitra Rishta actress often keeps her fans updated with any major events in her life.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Her 'Valentine's Day Diaries' With Beau 'Mr. Jain'

Ankita often posts videos of herself dancing and singing along to songs. The actress enjoys the art of dancing and often posts short clips from the living room of her house where she performs short dance routines for fans. Ankita recently performed a short dance routine to the beats of an electronic song. In the video, Ankita can be seen wearing a crop top along with a knee-length skirt and a headband, all with the exact same polka-dot patterns and colour combination. Take a look at her recent video below.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Turns Into Water Baby; Stuns In Backless Monokini

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.