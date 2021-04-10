Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Three Years Of Togetherness With Vicky Jain, Watch Video

Ankita Lokhande on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video featuring boyfriend Vicky Jain as they celebrate three years of togetherness.

Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, Aparna Dixit, and many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. The couple frequently showcases their love for each other on social media, and apart from loved-up posts, they often turn goofy with each other as well.

"I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing -I love you - @jainvick #viank," she wrote in November.

Meanwhile, Ankita broke her silence over her break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a digital interview with an entertainment portal. Highlighting how she is being trolled every single day for "leaving Sushant", Ankita asserted that she was silent at that time because she is not a person who'd speak about her private life & make a 'spectacle' out of it. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two actors were in a relationship for nearly six years, but they broke up in 2016.

Ankita Lokhande on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next venture after Baaghi 3. The actor had played a cameo in Baaghi 3 earlier this year. She was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh in the film that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

After impressing in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, she had made her debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The film was based on Rani of Jhansi, Laxmibai.

She had played the role of Jhalkaribai in the movie. Ankita Lokhande had taken up the film after a break of some years and impressed upon her return to the world of entertainment.