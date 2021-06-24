Ankita Lokhande Forgets Mask While Stepping Out, Fans Call Out 'irresponsible' Behaviour

Amid the ongoing pandemic, with restrictions eased in Maharashtra, several Bollywood stars are being papped in the city as they resume work. Actress Ankita Lokhande was recently photographed outside producer Kamal Jain’s office in Mumbai on June 23, where she posed for the paps ‘without the mask.’ Viral Bhayani shared the video of Ankita steeping out of her car without a mask and then asked her mother to get it for her. Fans of the actress were quick to comment about the ‘careless’ attitude of the actress during the pandemic.

Ankita Lokhande steps out without a mask, fans react

In the video, Ankita is surrounded by photographers when she realised her mistake. She covered her face with her hands and called for her mother to give her the mask. Fans started commenting, chastising the actor for not wearing a mask. One of the users wrote, “How few people are still not aware of wearing masks, that too in Maharashtra!!! Irresponsible to the core.” Another user questioned, “No Mask??? WHY.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Where is the mask? You shouldn’t click pictures of celebrities without mask .. it sends out the wrong message.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Mask lagana he. Bhool gayi."

The actress had earlier taken a break from social media for some time and returned a day before her co-actor and friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary. She had penned a special message for her boyfriend Vicky Jain as they stepped out in Mumbai to witness the monsoon rains. She also spoke about ‘distance’ while also gushing about her relationship. She wrote that distance should not matter as at the end of the day, ‘We’re all under the same sky.’ Ankita then posted a snap clicked with Vicky as they walked, and captioned it ‘perfect together.’ The actor had on June 3 posted a cryptic note, that it was ‘not a goodbye’, but a ‘see you later,’ sparking speculation that she was taking a break from social media. The post was shared on June 3, the day Sushant had shared his last-ever post on Instagram for his mother.



IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.