Ankita Lokhande: Had Sushant's Pics In 10 Mins, Sad That People Sent Me Videos Of His Room

Ankita Lokhande stated that the manner in which pictures and videos of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had gone viral was the ‘saddest thing.’ The actor, who was his ex-girlfriend, stated that it was extremely sad for her to watch it, something she tried to avoid for a long time when it was sent to her within moments of the incident. The Manikarnika star shared that it was ‘very painful’ for the family to go through it.

Breaking her silence on Sushant’s death on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know, Ankita told Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, “I saw the video where they were putting the blanket on Sushant’s body, it was everywhere. People were sending me, don’t know how it leaked, but it did leak. For 2-3 days, I couldn't watch, but how so many things get viral? I wanted to see what was in it, some green cloth is hanging and he is lying on the bed. It’s the saddest thing to happen. Someone’s dead body photos were going viral. What to say? Don’t know who has done. It’s very painful for his family, for people who loved him.” She added, “Sure someone who was inside had leaked it. I had the photos in 10 minutes, when the news was going on TV. I really don’t know what to say.”

Ankita made numerous other statements too, like Sushant getting distanced from his family in the last year, when he entered into a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, not being in touch with him, how he could not commit suicide, and how she was sure about justice prevailing in the case.

Watch parts of interview above, the full interview will air on Saturday, 9PM

Ankita recently recorded her statement with the Bihar Police, who are in the city to investigate the case, after they booked Rhea Chakraborty and five others on charges of abetment of suicide, cheating, conspiracy and more.

