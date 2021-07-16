Ankita Lokhande Looks 'nervous' As She Takes First COVID-19 Test On 'Pavitra Rishta' Sets

Actress Ankita Lokhande who has finally begun shooting for the second season of Pavitra Rishta recently underwent the COVID-19 test on the sets. Ever since the makers have announced Pavitra Rishta 2.0, fans have been excited and are latching on to even the smallest of updates on the show. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh recently began the shoot of Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande gets COVID-19 test done on Pavitra Rishta sets

To maintain and adhere to all safety norms, Ankita got her a COVID-19 test done on the sets of the show and shared a video of her experience. She also revealed in the video that it is the first time she is getting her COVID test done. Ankita can be seen getting ready for a shot while the medical staff takes her test for COVID-19. The actress shared that she has tested negative. In the video, Ankita looks visibly nervous as she takes her first test. She wrote, "My first COVID Test on #pavitrarishta set...And I have tested negative (sic)."

While Ankita is reprising her role as Archana, Shaheer Sheikh is stepping into the shoes of Manav, a role previously aced by Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, Shaheer wrote a long essay describing his emotions of playing the character Manav and what he felt when he was approached for the remake. Sharing photos alongside Ankita and Usha Nadkarni, Shaheer wrote that when he was contacted for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, he was taken aback.

Deciding to take a chance on his luck and all mighty, Shaheer stated, "When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audience and to The All-Mighty". He also believed that working with the original team added to their good intentions of keeping Sushant's legacy alive. He lastly stated, "Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it as you did, but I promise to give it my ALL."



IMAGE: LOKHANDEANKITA/Instagram

