Ankita Lokhande On Fake Pregnancy Rumours; 'It Really Doesn't Matter To Me'

Ankita Lokhande recently opened up on her reaction to the fake pregnancy rumours. The actress revealed she doesn’t care as long as the news is positive but unsettling rumours do affect her a little bit.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankita said, “First, there's this news only about marriage, then pregnancy, and then divorce but it really doesn't matter to me. People will talk about it but till the time they are talking good, it's fine. The moment they say something disturbing, it affects me a little."

"If they are talking about my pregnancy, I am really glad because I will get pregnant someday for sure, and I will let the people know,” she added.

The Manikarnika actress also talked about if she takes her husband Vicky Jain’s advice into consideration while signing a work project. Ankita said he simple believes in her talent and supports her decision no matter what but she still likes to share everything with Vicky as he is very understanding.

Ankita Lokhande's work profile

Ankita Lokhande made her acting debut in Ekta Kapoor’s tv show Pavitra Rishta, after winning the reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She was later seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Comedy Circus.

The actress made her silver screen debut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi alongside Kangana Ranaut and was last seen in Baaghi: 3. On the work front, Ankita will next be starring in Swatantra Veer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios. It will hit the screens on May 26, 2023, marking the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.