Ankita Lokhande Opens Up On Breaking-up With Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'He Moved On'

Ankita Lokhande broke her silence over her break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a digital interview with an entertainment portal. Highlighting how she is being trolled every single day for "leaving Sushant", Ankita asserted that she was silent at that time because she is not a person who'd speak about her private life & make a 'spectacle' out of it.

"I am not someone who will speak about my private life in public. People tell me that I left Sushant. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my story. I am not blaming anyone here. Sushant made his choice very clear, he wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career, and he moved on. But for 2.5 years I was dealing with so many things. I wasn't in a state of mind that I could go back to work instantly. But my family supported me, stood by me. My life was finished, I didn't know what to do after that. I am not blaming anyone. He chose his ways," Ankita told Bollywood Bubble.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two actors were in a relationship for nearly six years, but they broke up in 2016.

"I gave him the full right, ‘Chal, yeh teri zindagi hai (it’s your life), you can go on.’ But then, I was battling with something very badly and my family stood by me. I came out very strongly. Everyone has different motives in life. Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful," Ankita further said.

SSR-Sushant Singh Rajput death case

It has been nine months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on July 14, 2020, which came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry along with his fans all across the globe. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loopholes in the Mumbai police’s investigation. The death probe is still ongoing, with CBI's most recent update coming a few days before the end of 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.