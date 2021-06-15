Ankita Lokhande Pens Heartfelt Note For Vicky Jain, Says 'you Made A Believer Out Of Me'

Ankita Lokhande has had a tough year especially since her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year on June 14, 2020. The Pavitra Rishta co-stars were in a relationship for six years before they split up in 2016. Recently, she thanked her boyfriend Vicky Jain in an Instagram post on her official handle for supporting her while she was struggling in the past year.

She wrote to him saying he was there for her when times were tough. "You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head", she began in the long heartfelt post. She claimed that Jain was the best boyfriend in the world and thanked him for it. "I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow. Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me", she added.

Further, she thanked him for believing in her and supporting her in her tough times. "We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you."

Lokhande claimed that she had a challenging year and that having Vicky by her side made her feel happy. "I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this", she wrote. She explained how facing heartbreaks and disappointments in the past made her feel dejected.

"But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you Vikki for all the support u provide. I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve", she added.

In the post, she explained that it was important to acknowledge one's partner and appreciate them. "Not every man can handle this situation the way u did. Thank you for everything. Respect and love forever", she concluded. She added a picture of the two dressed in traditional Maharashtrian clothing and laughing happily with each other.

Image: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.