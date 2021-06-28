Ankita Lokhande Pokes Fun At Beau Vicky Jain As He Joins Her For A Yoga Session

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been among the couples in the film industry who are active on social media. The pair often posts loved-up photos and videos and even express their love for each other in captions. Apart from another such moment she shared recently, the actor also quipped over what they both seemed to have taken up of late, fitness.

Ankita Lokhande’s cute moments with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita took to her Instagram stories to drop a mirror selfie with Vicky Jain. In the snap, the former was dressed in a grey top and white shorts, while the latter had worn a white T-shirt and green pants, as well as a cap.

While this was romantic, their relationship also seems to be fun-filled as well, Ankita poked fun at her partner.

She shared a video of Vicky trying to perform yoga while he was being guided by the trainer. The Pavitra Rishta star jokingly asked if he would be able to practice the yoga poses, along with a tongue-in-cheek emoji.

Vicky seems to have taken to yoga from Ankita, who seems to have taken to fitness seriously in the past few days. The actor has been posting pictures and videos of the various exercises that she has been performing in the parking lot of her society.

Her workout routine also involves Yoga, as she shared a video to mark the recent International Yoga Day. She was seen doing yoga poses in another post, calling herself ‘yogini for life’ and that the expert in anything was ‘once a beginner.’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita is rumoured to be starring in Pavitra Rishta 2. This will be her first venture after a cameo in Baaghi 3 last year.

