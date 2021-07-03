Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Paparazzi About 'Pavitra Rishta 2' And Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is often seen sharing positive and inspirational posts on social media, was recently seen interacting with the paparazzi about her upcoming show and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita stepped out on July 2 and was clicked by the photographers on the avenue. During her conversation with them, one of the paparazzi asked her about Pavitra Rishta 2 going to be on air soon and her feelings about the sequel.

Ankita Lokhande shares thoughts on Pavitra Rishta 2



“Ma'am aap kitna khush ho Pavitra Rishta aa raha hai? (Ma'am how do you feel as Pavitra Rishta is coming back).” the paparazzo asked the actress who recently celebrates 22 years of Pavitra Rishta. She said, “Abhi aa raha hai dekhna aap mein toh bahut excited hun (It's going to air, you see. I'm very excited).” Soon after this, the paparazzi asked about missing Sushant Singh Rajput in the sequel as he played Manav in Pavitra Rishta(2009-2014). Reacting to the statement, Ankita brushed the question under the carpet and said, “Chotu bade ho jao tum (Chotu, grow up).”

Previously, on Sushant’s first death anniversary, Ankita had shared multiple posts on her handle. The videos featured unseen pictures of the late actor. She had written, “14 June This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte✋” and “Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011. Meanwhile, Ankita is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain. She keeps sharing a mushy picture with her beau. A day after Sushant’s death anniversary, the actress penned a long note for Vicky. She even took to Instagram earlier to celebrate 22 glorious years of Pavitra Rishta with a video while documenting some beautiful memories from the show.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.