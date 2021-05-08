Ankita Lokhande Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Her Inoculation Video Sparks Laughs

Vaccination is being tipped as the best bet against COVID-19, which is spreading in a dangerous second wave at the moment, leading to a record number of cases and deaths. Even citizens have been queuing up at the government portal and vaccination centres amid an alleged shortage of doses to shield themselves against the coronavirus, and this also includes stars of the film industry. Ankita Lokhande was one of the latest to receive the vaccine dose, in an experience that fans found interesting.

Ankita Lokhande takes COVID-19 vaccine

Ankita posted a video of her vaccine-administering session, where she seemed frightened to take the injection. The actor could be heard saying ‘Baap re’ and covering her eyes in fear. As the doctor told her in Marathi to take deep breath, close her eyes and not move her hands, she started taking the names of God, chanting ‘Deva’ and then ‘Swami.’

After the doctor administered the vaccine, she could be heard asking, ‘Is it done?’ and expressed delightedly, ‘very good’ when the doctor nodded, and thanked the latter.

The video left netizens laughing or finding her apprehension cute. One of those who could not hold her laughter was her close friend, actor Rashami Desai.

In her caption, the Manikarnika star urged her followers to also follow her, in taking the vaccine.

Meanwhile, among the other celebrities of the film industry to take the vaccine shot recently included Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher, Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu, Kabir Bedi, Riddhima Pandit. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Debina Bonnerjee, among others.

Many celebrities have also succumbed to the virus in recent days like Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Abhilasha Patil, Ajay Sharma, Sripada, among others.

