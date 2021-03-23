Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Had To Let Go THESE Big-budget Films For Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande spoke about the various projects that she had to let go of because she was planning to get married to her late ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. Lokhande, who also started off with playing a prominent part in a television series, much like Sushant, revealed that once upon a time, she was offered to make her Bollywood debut with Happy New Year, the big-budget 2014 Holiday tentpole film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff, amongst others. In addition to the same, Ankita Lokhande even revealed that she was offered a part in one of the biggest films of 2016, Bajirao Mastaani, by its director. But, marriage with Sushant Singh Rajput, as per her revelations in the presence of officials at Bollywood Bubble, was the only thing on her mind.

Additional pieces of relevant content from the interaction:

While talking about the same, Lokhande revealed that the director of Bajirao Mastani, who heaped praises on the Manikarnika actor, implied that letting go of the part that has been offered to her in 2016's period drama film will be a big mistake on her end. One section of the report even saw Lokhande talking about how the director of Bajirao Mastani couldn't stress enough as to how big a debut it would have been for her. In addition to the same, while talking about Happy New Year, Lokhande revealed that one of its lead actors ensured her the best possible debut, but, as per her, while everything regarding her debut was being discussed in front of her, she was mentally thinking about settling down with the Raabta actor. The news pieces that spoke about Ankita Lokhande dating the late actor started making rounds sometime around 2010-11. The two parted ways shortly before Sushant's breakout film, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story made it to theatres.

About Ankita Lokhande's debut:

As it turns out, Ankita Lokhande's debut film turned out to be the Kangana Ranaut-frontlined Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi. In addition to the same, the actor also played a significant part in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. Details regarding further additions to the list of Ankita Lokhande's movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.