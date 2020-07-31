Ankita Lokhande Explains Her Absence From Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral; Speaks To Arnab

Actor Ankita Lokhande who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for nearly seven years has revealed why she did not attend his funeral, after he allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai in mid-June. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Manikarnika actor said that she did not go to his funeral because she could not see him in that state.

“I didn't go to his funeral because I could not see him in that way”, she said to Arnab.

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was attended by many of his former co-stars, including Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, Rajkummar Rao and director Abhishek Kapoor, as well as politician Sanjay Nirupam.

‘Sushant was not a depressed guy’

Ankita Lokhande believed that Sushant Singh Rajput could not be a 'depressed' man, as has been portrayed by the Bollywood lobby. She further confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"He was not a man who could take such a step. Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Sushant was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Talking to Republic Media Network on 'The Nation Wants To Know', Ankita Lokhande repeatedly said that Sushant was not a depressed guy.

“Sushant might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone 'bipolar' is a big thing. He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this," she said.

Ankita Lokhande also revealed that Sushant was so high-spirited that he was willing to work in short films if his movies do not succeed. He would always make plans for his life. And a decision such as suicide is hard to believe, she said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence in Malad, Mumbai, to record her statement in the case of actor Sushant Singh's death. Ankita was interrogated for an hour by the Bihar Police, as per sources.

Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, who was Sushant's girlfriend for a year till his death and is now named as accused in the FIR lodged by Sushant's father, has sought the shifting of the case to Mumbai in a plea to the Supreme Court. She is likely to move for an urgent hearing on Friday.

The full interview of Ankita Lokhande with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know will air at 9 PM on Saturday.

