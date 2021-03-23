Ankita Lokhande Reveals Why She Did Not Remove Sushant Singh Rajput's Photos After Breakup

The demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year gravely affected his former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor has revealed the reason why she kept Sushant's photos in her house even after their break up. She also revealed that her friends persuaded her to remove those pictures as well.

Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's photos

In the interview, Ankita revealed that whenever her friends often ask her to remove his photos she would reply to them by saying that she needed time to remove them. She further said that she lived with him for two and a half years and has lived her life through them. She also elaborated that she intended to keep the photos to strengthen her if she would meet Sushant the next time. Ankita also said that there came a day when she realised that she was ready to move on and removed the photos.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

The couple met on the sets of their debut serial Pavitra Rishta. The couple parted ways in 2016 after dating for six years. They were loved by the audience for their chemistry on and off-screen, too. The actor is currently in a relationship with a businessman Vicky Jain. He is also the co-owner of the Mumbai Tigers team in the Box Cricket League. Ankita also shared several pictures and videos with her beau on her social media.

On the work front:

Ankita shot to fame post her stint in Pavitra Rishta. She then went on to star in several reality shows like Comedy Circus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. She also starred in the horror show Ek Thhi Naayka. Ankita stepped foot in the film world with her debut movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She played the role of JhalkariBai in the film who was the advisor to Kangana Ranaut's character Rani Laxmi Bai. The movie was widely appreciated by the audience and critics alike. She then went on to star in the action thriller movie Baaghi 3. She essayed the character of Ruchi Nandan, Riteish Deshmukh's character Inspector Vikram Charan Chaturvedi's wife.

Image courtesy- @lokhandeankita Instagram