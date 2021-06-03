Ankita Lokhande Says 'not A Goodbye' In Post Ahead Of SSR's Death Anniversary, Fans React

Ankita Lokhande shared a cryptic note on Instagram which read, “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later,” ahead of late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary. As soon as her post gained momentum over the internet, a fan was quick to recall SSR’s last post on Instagram. The user wrote, “Exactly a year before...SSR posted his last post on Instagram. I hope u post that same story in ur Insta.”

A fan also expressed concern and asked, “Where are you going?”, followed by a crying emoji. Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary is around the corner and fans are already getting emotional as they recall the memories.

Ankita says “It’s not a goodbye” in a cryptic post

Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, and the news of the 34-year-old's demise had sent shockwaves across the globe. The actor had last penned an emotional note for his mother on June 3, 2020, alongside a black and white collage. He had written, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two… #माँ”.

Meanwhile, Ankita and Sushant's popular television show, Pavitra Rishta completed 12 years on June 1. The former went on to recollect old memories while talking about her co-actor and late star, Sushant Singh Rajput. She remembered Sushant and credited him with the success of the show. Ankita said, “Sushant is no longer with us and Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. He was the only Manav to Archana. I am sure he is watching us today and is just happy wherever he is.”

She credited Sushant for teaching her acting at the very initial stage of her career. “Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him,” remarked Ankita.

IMAGE: SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM

