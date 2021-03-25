Ankita Lokhande Says She Does Not Have The 'guts' To Use 'RIP' For Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian TV and film actor Ankita Lokhande revealed that she feels she can talk to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande also admitted that she does not have the guts to share Sushant Singh Rajput's picture along with RIP. She also addressed being the subject to judgment from people for not immediately dedicating a social media post to him.

Ankita Lokhande on Susuhant Singh Rajput's death

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor raised a question for the people, who were passing comments on her for not sharing SSR's photo on the same day of his death. She asked what do they expect from her. She further elaborated and added that she can not say, "rest in peace" to Sushant as she feels he is still with her.

The Manikarnika actor further talked about the trauma, she and Sushant's family went through post his death. She recalled that recently she met a lady, who came up to her and was crying for Sushant. And, as she feels that she can talk to Sushant, she told him to see the love and affection he is getting from his fans.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The MS Dhoni actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. His death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the money laundering and drugs angles, respectively. Earlier, the case was investigated by the Mumbai Police, with the Bihar Police conducting a parallel investigation, on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father, KK Singh.

About Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, who shared the screen space in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, were in a relationship for six years that ended in 2016. After his death, Ankita had visited his father and sisters to extend her condolences. But she did not attend the funeral as did not want to see the Kai Po Che actor like that.

(Source: Ankita Lokhande & Sushant Singh Rajput IG)