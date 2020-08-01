Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant Was Hurt By Blind Items, Adds, 'I Used To Take Care Of Him'

Numerous celebrities like Kangana Ranaut had voiced their strong views on the ’attack’ on Sushant Singh Rajput in the wake of his death. Apart from some of them allegedly boycotting him, an aspect that made headlines was about the numerous blind items written on the late star, with even one who allegedly wrote it, being questioned by the Mumbai Police. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, revealed that these kind of stories used to deeply impact the Chhichhore actor.

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput

When asked by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Anrab Goswami if the blind items, that referred him as ‘skirt chaser’, a ‘dud’ and even put a #Metoo allegation, affected him, Ankita replied, “Very badly. Sushant was very sensitive, he was very emotional about his career and everything. He used to be very concerned on what people were saying about our relationship, and what people would write would matter to him.”

The actor added, “A person from outside makes it big with his own effort, how will it not affect him? So many blinds used to be written on him, when I was there I used to handle him, used to tell him, ‘It’s okay, you don’t have to worry, can’t keep everyone happy.’”

Ankita claimed that the frequency of these stories increased, and she too was not aware of some of these accusations on him.

The Manikarnika star also said, “But things kept growing, like I did not know these things were written for him, and it definitely affected him. If you say something big maybe (it won’t affect him), but these small things, that came on his image (affected him)."

"Like myself, I made it on my own and if someone raises finger on that, how will it fee about it? If sir, someone says anything to you, you are at such a big level, how will you feel?” The Pavitra Rishta star claimed.

On Nation Wants to Know, Ankita also stated that Sushant was not someone who could be depressed. She recalled Sushant getting distanced from his family, stating that someone knew the ‘truth’ about why he changed numbers and more.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police, ruled out foul play and citing the post-mortem report, clamed ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the reason for his death. The Bihar Police has now stepped into the investigation, after an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, as Sushant’s family accused them of abetment to suicide, cheating and.conspiracy and more.

Republic TV has been involved extensively in the coverage of the unfortunate event. Apart from Ankita, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, friends Sandip Ssingh, Smita Parikh, his family lawyer, bodyguard, trainer gave exclusive quotes on the case, apart from the coverage of expenses from Sushant’s account for Rhea.

