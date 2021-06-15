Ankita Lokhande Shares 16 Rare Snaps Of Sushant Singh Rajput On First Death Anniversary

As June 14, 2021, marked the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande remembered him while sharing a bunch of never-seen-before snaps of him. Taking to the story session of her social media handle, Lokhande posted 16 rare photos of the late actor, in which he can be seen posing with a couple of his friends, family members and Ankita's pet dog. A few pictures also gave a glimpse into their celebrations on various occasion. As mentioned, apart from the former couple, the photos also featured Sushant's close friend Mahesh Shetty, peers Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar, among many others. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti was also captured in a few snaps.

Ankita Lokhande shares Sushant Singh Rajput's photos

A peek into Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Not only in the story session but the Manikarnika actor also shared a throwback memory of the late actor with a video post. The latest post on Lokhande's profile gave a peek into her Diwali 2011 celebration with Sushant, in which the then-couple was seen happily dancing on Abida Parveen's Main Naraye Mastana while twinning in black outfits. Instagramming the video post, Ankita wrote, "Left with these memories only. / U will always be loved and cherished / Diwali 2011". Sushant and Ankita, who first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, dated for six long years before parting their ways in 2016.

Earlier in the day, the Baaghi 3 actor had shared another emotional video of her pictures with the Raabta actor and wrote, "this was a good journey". The video montage had pictures of the former couple. It started and ended with pictures of the two actors hugging each other. Apart from Ankita and SSR's fans, a handful of Bollywood actors paid tribute to Sushant, including Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Last year, on June 14, the 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. In August 2020, the Supreme Court ordered CBI to investigate his death case. Later, ED and NCB also got involved in the case to probe. While ED analysed the financial transactions of the late actor, NCB cracked down on a drug racket linked to Sushant’s death; which led to the questioning and arrests of SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

