Actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her parents on their marriage anniversary. Ankita Lokhande shared a lot of videos on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen having fun with her family on the marriage anniversary of her parents. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy marriage anniversary mere sweethearts, thank you for everything Maa and Paa".

Ankita Lokhande shares adorable photos of her parents on their marriage anniversary

Ankita Lokhande's social media presence

Ankita Lokhande is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained by sharing fun reels. She recently shared a reel on Instagram in which she danced graciously on Lata Mangeshkar's song Jiya Jale. In the caption, she wrote, "The voices of the enemy always comes armed. Truth only needs itself . This is for all my fans ENJOY." Take a look at the post below.

Fans loved her expression and showered their love on her post. The post garnered more than one lakh views and 1600 comments on Instagram. Several fans commented to stay positive and ignore the hate she is getting after the death of Sushant Rajput while several others praised her moves in the reel. Check out some of the reactions from the post below:

More about Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande started her career by participating as a contestant in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Ankita Lokhande won that competition and got the role of a homely bahu Archana Karanjkar in the prime time television show called Pavitra Rishta. She played her role for five years and received a positive response from the audience for her performance. She even received the Indian Telly Awards and Indian Television Academy Award for her performance in the show. She then participated in the fourth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Comedy Circus in 2011. In 2013, she played the role of Pragya in the show Ek Thi Naayka. She played a crucial role in the popular movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019. In 2020, she played the role of Ruchi in Baaghi 3.

