Ankita Lokhande Shares 'beautiful' Pictures With Boyfriend Vicky Jain; Cake & Candy In Tow

Ankita Lokhande on Sunday took to her social media handle to share some adorable pictures with beau Vicky Jain. The two are seen posing in front of some cake and candles.

"Worlds change, When eyes Meet. The tides move in harmony with you," Ankita captioned the pictures. Actor Sana Makbul dropped a comment and wrote, "My cutieeeess @lokhandeankita and my BFF @jainvick god bless you both." Meanwhile, TV actor Ashita Dhawan called the picture a "Beautiful edit." The couple frequently showcases their love for each other on social media, and apart from loved-up posts, they often turn goofy with each other as well.

Ankita celebrated three years of togetherness with boyfriend Vicky Jain on April 10.

Ankita Lokhande on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next venture after Baaghi 3. The actor had played a cameo in Baaghi 3 in 2020. She was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh in the film that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

After impressing in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, she had made her debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The film was based on Rani of Jhansi, Laxmibai.

She had played the role of Jhalkaribai in the movie. Ankita Lokhande had taken up the film after a break of some years and impressed upon her return to the world of entertainment.