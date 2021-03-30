Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpses Of Holi Celebrations With Vicky Jain, See Pictures

Ankita Lokhande celebrated Holi with her family and boyfriend Vicky Jain while having a blast. The actress gave a glimpse from the celebrations where she can be seen playing Holi while attacking Vicky with the water gun. Later Ankita's entire family played the festival of colours together and threw colours with Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande's happening Holi party at home

Ankita took to Instagram and shared a post where she can be seen splashing colours on her boyfriend's face while touching his feet and the latter jokingly blessing her. In the second video, the two can be seen dancing on peppy Holi songs while dwelling on the festive fervour. Apart from this, the Manikarnika actress also shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories that gave a glance at the Holi celebrations where Ankita smeared Vicky with colours along with her family members. In the videos, the actress revealed Vicky attacked her with water guns before she found a water gun herself, and charged towards him. Vicky tried to run away from the water guns to protect himself and hid behind cushions, Ankita's dress. Later, the actress attacked Vicky with colours while splashing them on his T-shirt, face, and hair.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have been dating for more than a year now, frequently trend for their social media PDA. Recently, Ankita had posted a throwback picture of the duo posing in ethnic wear. The Pavitra Rishta star was all smiles as she struck a stylish pose dressed in a saree. She termed her entrepreneur-boyfriend as ‘precious’.

Meanwhile, Ankita broke her silence over her break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a digital interview with an entertainment portal. Highlighting how she is being trolled every single day for "leaving Sushant", Ankita asserted that she was silent at that time because she is not a person who'd speak about her private life & make a 'spectacle' out of it. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two actors were in a relationship for nearly six years, but they broke up in 2016.

(Image credit: Instagram)

