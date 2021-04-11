Ankita Lokhande Shares Her Journey With Vicky Jain, Thanks Fans For Showering Love

Ankita Lokhande on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans and well-wishers for spreading joy on her special day. Ankita celebrated three years of togetherness with boyfriend Vicky Jain on April 10.

She wrote, "So yesterday was really overwhelming for me and Vicky. And today I want to take this opportunity and tell u all that I’m truly blessed and grateful to be loved like this. Yesterday our whole day was justt about surprises and gifts from my dear #ankuholics #viank...' [sic]

Ankita further added, "Thanks a lot for loving me so unconditionally.I truly value this .. Yesterday I saw and tried to post every possible edit made by u all .so much of hard work guys .. I hv no words to express.. every edit was so beautiful with so much of emotion and love. You all are very very special for me and I know that u love me unconditionally but pls I would request you not to spend so much of money on me .. pls use it for something better or for someone who needs it please ur love and care is sufficient for me and Vicky but u guys are amazing I love u and Thanku once again from the bottom of my heart ♥ï¸ spread love and positivity." [sic]

Lokhande also shared a video montage of her journey with Vicky. "He makes her happy in a way no one else can" and "She need him like a heart needs beats," the video began with this message. The post ended with the words, "Forever love."

Ankita Lokhande on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next venture after Baaghi 3. The actor had played a cameo in Baaghi 3 earlier this year. She was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh in the film that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

After impressing in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, she had made her debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The film was based on Rani of Jhansi, Laxmibai.

She had played the role of Jhalkaribai in the movie. Ankita Lokhande had taken up the film after a break of some years and impressed upon her return to the world of entertainment.