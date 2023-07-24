Ankita Lokhande Shares Photos, Videos From Europe Trip With Husband Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently in Europe, which is her favourite vacation spot. Her husband Vicky Jain is accompanying her on this trip. The actress has been sharing constant updates from her Euro trip.

3 things you need to know

The actress tied the knot with Vicky Jain in 2021.

The couple is currently in Austria.

She will be next seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar along with Randeep Hooda.

Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dreamy vacation

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently enjoying in Austria. The Pavitra Rishta actress shared several pictures on social media allowing her fans to catch a glimpse of the couple’s vacation in the European country. She treated her followers with a carousel of photos showing them taking a boat ride, which she captioned, “Our heart speaks the same language.”



Further, she shared a couple of videos where the two can be seen exploring the streets of Europe in fashionable outfits. Ankita Lokhande has spoken numerous times about her love for Europe. Last year, while talking to IANS, she expressed her wish to visit Europe and experience the European winters.

(The actress is on full vacay mode with her husand Vicky Jain. | Image: Instagram)



“European winters, sunkissed mornings with hot chocolate, my beau Vicky and lots of memories is what my birthday is looking like. I am excited for this trip as I have been planning this for a while. Celebrations had taken a back seat for the past two years due to Covid and I can't contain my excitement for this year's birthday,” she stated at the time.



To recall, the couple had met through a common friend’s post, after which their friendship turned into a romantic relationship. In 2019, Lokhande made her relationship with Vicky Jain, a businessman, official. Two years later, they tied the knot in a ceremony in Mumbai in December.