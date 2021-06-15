Ankita Lokhande Shares Post About Being ‘at Peace’ After Sushant's First Death Anniversary

Yesterday, June 14, marked the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year at the age of 34. His Pavitra Rishta co-actor and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handle and shared a series of unseen pictures of the late actor and also posted videos from many years ago, where Sushant could be seen spending time with his friends and family. Lokhande took to her IG stories earlier today and shared a quote about being at peace.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were one of television's most loved pairs and also dated for a long time before parting ways a few years ago. While Ankita remembered Sushant yesterday, on his death anniversary, with a number of throwback pictures and videos, she took to her social media handle today and posted a note about being in a place where everything feels right. The quote stated how it happens that one day, you're in this place where everything seems alright, where there is peace and calm and the soul is lit. It also mentioned how it will happen one day that one's vision is clear and one is at peace with their past, present, and future.

Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande shared a number of throwback videos yesterday, on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary. In one video, which dates back to 2011, the pair could be seen adorably dancing together, while another video showed them performing Ganpati aarti together. Ankita also shared a 4-minute long video that featured her pictures with Sushant. Her caption for one of the videos read, "14th June 💔 This is who he was !!! Thank you Sushant for your part in my journey 👋 See you again till we meet again 👋 Phir milenge chalte chalte 🙏🏻". Several celebrities took to the comments section and remembered the late actor. While television actors like Kishwer Merchant, Mahi Vij, Yuvika Chaudhary, and others left a heart emoji on Ankita Lokhande's photos, actor Daljeet Kaur commented saying, "I m sure he looks down and feels the love he has been showered right from these days ..What a fab artist … what a fab human being …Miss him!"

