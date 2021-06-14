Ankita Lokhande Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's Unseen Video From 'Diwali 2011'; Watch

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, actor Ankita Lokhande took to her verified social media handle and shared an unseen video of the late actor from the Diwali 2011 celebration. In the video, Ankita and Sushant can be seen happily dancing on Main Naraye Mastana while twinning in black outfits. After dancing together for a few seconds, SSR can be seen answering a call while Ankita can be seen roaming around. Instagramming the video, Ankita wrote a short caption, which read, "Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished / Diwali 2011".

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's unseen video:

In no time, the video post of the Pavitra Rishta actor managed to bag an overwhelming response from SSR's fandom as it bagged more than 400k+ views and is still counting. Filmmaker Lucky Morani, producer Nivedita Basu, actors such as Rashami Desai, Ashita Dhawan, Adhyayan Suman and Sanjana Singh, among many others, were quick to react to the memory with various emoticons, including red-heart and broken-heart. Meanwhile, a section of fans expressed their grief over SSR's death while paying tribute to him in the comments section.

Hours before sharing the above video, the Manikarnika actor shared an emotional video of her pictures with the Raabta actor and wrote, "this was a good journey". The video montage, which consists of pictures of the former couple, starts and ends with pictures of the two actors hugging each other.

A peek into Ankita Lokhande's relationship with Sushant

Sushant and Ankita first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta. However, the duo parted ways in 2016. A day before Sushant's first death anniversary, the Baaghi 3 actor had held a prayer ceremony at her home. To pay tribute to the late actor, Ankita took to her Instagram stories and shared a video while documenting the prayer service held in his memory. Although Lokhande wasn't visible in the video, a person was seen setting up the holy fire and preparing for the prayer.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. On August 19, 2020, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation. Since then, no major update of the case has been shared by the agency, however, ED probed the financial transactions and NCB cracked down on a drug racket linked to Sushant’s death, which led to the questioning and arrests of SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE/ SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S IG

