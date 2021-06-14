Ankita Lokhande Shares Video Of SSR Performing Ganpati Aarti, Says 'this Is Who He Was'

June 14, 2021, marks the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year. Several celebrities took to their social media handles and shared pictures of the late star and wrote heartwarming words for Rajput as they remembered him. His Pavitra Rishta co-actor and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in his memory.

Ankita Lokhande shares throwback video on SSR's death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were one of Indian television's most loved and popular couples when they were a part of the Pavitra Rishta cast. The duo was in a relationship as well for a long time before parting ways a few years ago. On Sushant's first death anniversary, Ankita took to her social media handle and shared an 8-minute-long video of Sushant. The video contains clips of the pair performing Ganpati aartis together, going on bike rides, having hilarious conversations with their friends, and spending time together. Lokhande's caption read, "14th June 💔 This is who he was !!! Thank you, Sushant for your part in my journey 👋 See you again till we meet again. Phir milenge chalte chalte 🙏🏻 Good bye."

Netizens react to Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post for SSR

Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande has a following of more than 3 million people on the social networking site and her latest post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary garnered close to 230k views within less than an hour. Fans and followers of Sushant as well as Ankita took to the comments section and remembered the MS Dhoni actor and also added that the post bought tears in their eyes. While one of Ankita's fans commented saying, "U both define true love forever ❤", another one wrote, "I couldn't dare to watch till the end..moments are heartbreaking 😢".

This isn't the first time that Ankita has posted pictures or shared her memories with the late actor. She took to her Instagram handle today and shared two throwback videos, one from Diwali 2011, where the pair could be seen having a gala time dancing together, and another post, which featured a montage of their pictures. Ankita captioned her post, "This was our journey !!!!

Phir milenge chalte chalte".

