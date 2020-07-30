Ankita Lokhande Breaks Silence, Tells Arnab 'Sushant Couldn't Be Depressed'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande 'on top of her voice' claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput could not be a 'depressed' man, as portrayed by Bollywood lobby. Lokhande who confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said, "He was not a man who could take such a step."

Lokhande said, "Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy." Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Talking to Republic Media Network on 'The Nation Wants To Know', Ankita Lokhande said, "How much ever I know him, he wasn't a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like 'depression' are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone 'bipolar' is a big thing. The Sushant that I know — Main is cheez ko danke ki chot pe bol sakti hoon ki wo depressed nai tha. He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this."

"He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga. He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence in Malad, Mumbai, to record her statement in the case of actor Sushant Singh's death. Ankita was interrogated for an hour by the Bihar Police, as per sources.

