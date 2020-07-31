Ankita Lokhande Speaks About Sushant's Death: 'It Was My Duty To Take Care Of His Family'

Ankita Lokhande opened up about her decision to not attend Sushant's funeral on June 15, a day after the Bollywood actor allegedly committed suicide. She spoke to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and shared that she did not have the courage to see Sushant in that position. Instead, Ankita revealed, she went to meet Sushant's bereaved family to support his father and sisters when after the actor's funeral in Mumbai.

Lokhande said, "I decided that I cannot go to the funeral.. I wanted to meet his family.. I wanted to make sure that they were okay.. The departed one had gone.. but Papa was there.. his sisters were there.. and that was my duty.. to go and meet them.. and they were in a bad condition.. very bad condition".

Sushant's father reached Mumbai on June 15 to perform the last rites of the actor at Vile Parle crematorium. His sister Mitu Singh was one of the first responders to reach his apartment after the news of his death broke out on June 14. The family came to Mumbai for Sushant's funeral and left for Patna along with his mortal remains which were later immersed in the Ganges.

Ankita had also visited the family in Patna days after Sushant's death. His father KK Singh had revealed that she had come to Patna to visit him and also Mumbai after Sushant's demise. "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi." Talking about their break-up, KK Singh said, "Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai."

In the latest development in Sushant's case, the actor's family has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, who was his last girlfriend. His father KK Singh has booked Rhea under sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, which includes 'abetment to suicide'. Five other persons have also been booked under charges such as 'cheating and conspiracy'.

