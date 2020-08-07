Ankita Lokhande Pictured In Her Car With A Smile On Her Face; See Video Here

Several celebrities and Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are happy with the Centre’s decision to give the nod in CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande is also among those who are happy with the case being handed over to CBI for investigation.

The Manikarnika actor was recently clicked out and about in Mumbai in her car with a smile on her face after this decision by the centre. Here is a look at Ankita Lokhande’s recent outing.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Shweta Singh Kirti’s ‘God Is With Us’ Post, Read More

Also Read | CBI To Take Up Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani & Hina Khan React

Ankita Lokhande spotted with a smile on her face

Actor and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was spotted in her car. The video that is going viral on the internet sees Ankita Lokhande sitting comfortably in the front seat of her silver sedan. Ankita Lokhande was all smiles as she looked at the camera in this short video clip before taking off. Here is a look at Ankita Lokhande’s video.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Has Only 'gratitude' Post Centre's Decision Of CBI Probe In Sushant's Case

Ankita Lokhhande shows her 'Gratitude' on Instagram

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram to share her views on CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that read as, “The moment we've waited for has finally arrived..” The actor captioned the post as, “Gratitude”.

As she shared the picture, a lot of her fans and supporters took to the comments section and showed their support to the actor. Here is a look at the post shared by Ankita Lokhande on her Instagram.

Prior to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had shared the screen space in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. The show aired from 2009 to 2014. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a long time relationship before parting ways in 2016. The couple dated for 7 years.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Case Timeline Ft. Ankita Lokhande: Tell-all Interview & Revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's office in the Ballard Estate area, accompanied by her brother Showik. The ED had rejected Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in seeking exemption from interrogation till SC hearing in her petition. The ED is currently investigating in the financial angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and has named Rhea Chakraborty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.