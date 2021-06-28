Ankita Lokhande Squashes Rumours Of Participating In Reality Show, Calls Them 'baseless'

Actress Ankita Lokhande was recently surrounded by rumours and speculations about her participation in the television reality show Bigg Boss. In a bid to squash, all the rumours pertaining to her participation, the Pavitra Rishta actress took to her Instagram and issued a clarification over the same. She also mentioned that people had been quick to troll her, regarding this.

Ankita Lokhande squashes rumours of participating in reality show

The actress in her clarification termed all the rumours as ‘baseless’ and wrote that she had to face heat from certain people on something she was not a part of. “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been quick to send me their hatred for something that I’m not even a part of,” Ankita wrote in the statement.

Several fans of the actress were quick to lend their support to the actress while taking her stand and calling out others for spreading rumours. One of the users wrote, “that... sad... Ppl r too fast to judge.” Another fan of the actress wrote, “It's absolutely needed to end some speculation...Go girl and u r the most beautiful soul, u r the inspiration of many...Some pull u down but there are So many to love u.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Stay strong, don't worry about haters.” Another die-heart follower of the Ankita wrote, “Here you goThank youkyou for shutting them up, shine on my Queen.”

Meanwhile, according to some reports, it was stated that the actress who earlier dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would be a part of the game show in the next season. Earlier, when Ankita and Sushant starrer TV show Pavitra Rishta had clocked 12 years, the actress had taken to Instagram and shared a video while looking down the memory lane and shared some anecdotes from the serial. She wrote, 12 years of Pavitra Rishta. 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story celebrates the joy of life, love, family, and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me.”

IMAGE: ANKITALOKHANDE/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.