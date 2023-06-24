Ankita Lokhande Starts Intense Prep For Next, After Wrapping Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Ankita Lokhande has a fairly active social media presence. She is often seen sharing glimpses of her life and routine with her fans and followers. More recently, the actress has heightened her passion for fitness and well-being, the journey of which too, she has shared with her audience.

3 things you need to know

Ankita Lokhande is currently filming for movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar in which she will be seen in the role of Yamunabai.

Lokhande started her career with the TV show Pavitra Rishta alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

In 2022, she participated in a reality show Smart Jodi with her husband and eventually won it too.

Ankita Lokhande begins fitness prep for next project



Ankita Lokhande's trainer shared a short video commemorating the actress' time at the gym. Lokhande can be seen performing a series of compound movements involving a mix of free hand exercises like burpees and lunges as well as moves like weighted squats. The video ends with a quick boomerang of Ankita posing alongside her trainer post their workout.



The caption for the post read, "Prep starts for the next one" which implies that Ankita's next professional commitment requires her to be in top form from the perspective of fitness. Ankita could be seen thanking her trainer, Rohit Nair, for always pushing her to do her best at the gym. She also reveals how Nair's effective supervision has already led her to lose 5 kgs.

Ankita Lokhande has a passion for fitness



The gym is not Ankita's only source of maintaining her fitness. The actress recently also shared her experience at a yoga retreat she attended with her husband Vicky Jain. Besides this, the actress is also passionate about dance, particularly Kathak.