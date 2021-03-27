Ankita Lokhande Stuns In Ethnic Wear In Throwback Pic With Vicky Jain; Has Request For Him

Ankita Lokhande has been among the active stars on Instagram over the past few months. Apart from videos showing her dance moves, a highlight of the actor’s handle is her love-filled posts with her her near and dear ones. Her latest post was for one of the most important people in her life, her boyfriend Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande’s message for Vicky Jain

Ankita posted a throwback pic of the duo posing in ethnic wear. The Pavitra Rishta star was all smiles as she struck a stylish pose dressed in a saree.

She termed her entrepreneur-boyfriend as ‘precious’ . Ankita was missing him as they could not be together and requested him to come back soon.

The actor often shares loved up posts with Vicky, most with their romantic moments and captions. Their dance videos too have gone viral in the past. Their getaway on Valentine's Day too had gone viral.

Ankita has been under flak from a section of fans of late actor Sushsnat Singh Rajput, who she was in a relationship with. The actor had opened up about him in a recent interview, stating that she had plans to marry him and that she even quit big banner films for their relationship. She had shared that

On the professional front, Ankita was last seen in Baaghi 3 in a cameo. There were reports that she was set to star in the sequel of Pavitra Rishta. However, there has been no clarity on it.