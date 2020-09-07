Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ankita Lokhande’s Stark Resemblance To Jhalkari Bai Is Impressive

Ankita Lokhande made her debut in Bollywood with the movie, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in the year 2019. She essayed the role of the courageous Jhalkari Bai who had served in the army of Rani Laxmibai and was one of her most trusted aides. On the occasion of Jhalkari Bai's birth anniversary today, the actor's mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande shared a picture of Ankita alongside the real picture of the woman soldier.

Jhalkari Bai's real picture

The picture has a collage of Ankita's look as Jhalkari wherein she can be seen wearing an orange saree with some tribal-like jewellery. She can be seen holding a sword in her hand and is sporting an intense expression. Alongside, one can see the real picture of Jhalkari which is a black and white picture consisting of the woman soldier wearing a saree along with some traditional jewellery and a turban. She can also be seen holding a sword in the picture. One can see the stark resemblance between Ankita's sharp features and the brave Jhalkari. It is not a surprise now that the Pavitra Rishta actor had managed to ace this role effortlessly. Take a look at the unseen picture.

Today marks the 188th anniversary of Jhalkari Bai

The second picture on the post had Ankita's statement on playing the role of Jhalkari in the movie, Manikarnika along with a brief description of the warrior. The post stated that today marks the 188th birth anniversary of Jhalkari. It further states that the warrior played an important role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She had served in the women's army of Rani Laxmibai. Jhalkari had risen to the position of a prominent advisor to the queen.

The post stated further that the woman warrior's heroism and sacrifices remain unsung but she had gone on to play an extremely important role in the Battle of Jhansi. Furthermore, it had Ankita's statement wherein she stated that she never thought that she will get an opportunity to play such a strong character but essaying the role of Jhalkari not only helped her in discovering the warrior but also helped her in discovering the warrior within herself. Lastly, she urged all the girls and women who are fighting their own battles to never give up.

