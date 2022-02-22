Business tycoon Anil Ambani and veteran actor Tina Ambani’s son Anmol tied the knot with Khrisha Shah on Sunday. The wedding which was a gala affair turned out to be a starry night with a host of celebrities gracing the wedding as special guests. Out of all, the Bachchan family’s presence at the wedding was the talk of the town as the entire clan was present to attend Tina Ambani’s elder son’s grand wedding. Actor Abhishek Bachchan along with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya twinned in similar colour outfits while blessing the newly-wed couple.

Apart from the beautiful couple, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya, their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were also among the attendees at the wedding festivities. The Bachchan family was soon joined by another industry stalwart Hema Malini for the pictures who posed for special photographs with all. Pictures of the stars were shared by designer-politician Shaina MC on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya twin in the same colour

The pictures showed Abhishek wearing a red sherwani and a beige turban, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in similar red outfits. The three wore masks, at least in some pictures, while one showed Abhishek sporting a salt-and-pepper beard. Jaya posed for a photograph with fellow actor-politician Hema Malini. “Good friends outside Parliament–Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule and me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil and Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday,” Hema wrote in her caption while sharing the picture.

Both Shweta and Navya had also shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on Instagram, revealing their outfits. “You, Me & Dupree,” she captioned a post that also featured her mother and grandmother. The pictures of the newly-wed couple soon after their nuptials were shared by philanthropist and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy on Instagram. In one of the photos, the newlywed couple can be seen holding hands as they perform the holy rituals together. While Krishna looks gorgeous in red designer bridal wear, Anmol Ambani has opted for a white sherwani which was topped with a pink turban.

