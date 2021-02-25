Anmol Dhillon's 'Malhari' Tribute For Sanjay Leela Bhansali Will Energize Your Soul

Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Dhillon gained popularity for his role in the 2021 movie Tuesdays and Fridays in which he essayed one of the lead roles. The actor recently shared a power-packed video clip of himself on social media on the occasion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday.

Anmol Dhillon’s tribute to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Anmol Dhillon recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a stunning video along with a beautiful photo of him with one of the finest filmmakers in the movie industry, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the video clip, Anmol Dhillon can be seen flashing his dance moves on one of the filmmaker’s popular movie songs in a cool black leather jacket with a red shirt underneath. In the next one, the actor added a cherishing photo of him with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In the caption, he added how he shared this beautiful post because it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday. Many fans took to Anmol Dhillon’s Instagram and pointed out how he was on fire in his video clip while many others stated how nice his dance was. Some of the fans also wished the filmmaker on his birthday and showered him with praises. Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Anmol Thakeria Dhillon’s Instagram post and how the fans reacted to it:



Tuesdays and Fridays review

Tuesdays and Fridays, released in 2021, is Anmol Dhillon’s latest movie in which he essayed the role of Varun Sarin and featured opposite actor Jhataleka Malhotra. The movie followed the story of two youngsters who were allowed to meet only on Tuesdays and Fridays. The movie was not received well by the fans and the critics and felt that the lead actors were not completely comfortable in front of the camera and looked quite dull. The movie was backed by a line of producers namely Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sam Bhattacharjee, Chetan Deolkar, Bis Oswin and a few others while it was written and directed by Taranveer Singh.

