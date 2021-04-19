'Anniyan' Remake: Kiara Advani To Star Alongside Ranveer Singh In S Shankar's Film

Actor Kiara Advani is all set to star alongside Ranveer Singh in the remake of S. Shankar’s Tamil psychological thriller Anniyan which released in 2005. According to a report by Mid-Day, Ranveer Singh also expressed his excitement over being a part of the upcoming Anniyan remake's cast. The upcoming film recently sparked controversies as producer V Ravichandran claimed he owned the rights to the film. However, S Shankar has since maintained that he owns the rights to the film.

Kiara Advani in 'Anniyan' Hindi remake

According to the same report, Kiara Advani signed the deal to star in Anniyan remake last week on Friday. Advani has featured in South films, including Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The 2005 psychological action thriller, Anniyan, featured South star Vikram in the lead and chronicled the story of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder- working as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night. The adaptation billed as a pan-India project will be produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

More about 'Anniyan' Hindi remake

According to the report, Ranveer Singh expressed his anticipation for being able to be a part of Shankar's new project. The actor spoke about how a film like Anniyan is a "dream come true" for an artist. Singh also talked about how Vikram, who starred in the original film, gave a "colossal performance" that would be difficult to live up to. He also expressed how he hopes that he will be able to deliver a performance which "connects with audiences" similarly. The actor ended his interaction by talking about how it was a "once-in-a-lifetime performance piece" and how he was ready to give it his all.

Director Shankar, in the interaction, praised Ranveer Singh and talked about how he was extremely thrilled to remake his psychological thriller film for a "pan-Indian" audience. He spoke about how he was confident that the story would bode well with audiences and form a connection. The director also praised his producer, Jayantilal Gada, talking about how he believes in their vision even mentioning how the producer expressed that the upcoming film will be one of the "biggest cinematic events in the country". Ranveer Singh even shared a couple of photos with the director expressing his excitement. Take a look below.

